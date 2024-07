The Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI is advising boat users to make sure their engine is serviced before setting out on the water

This comes after a lifeboat had to launch yesterday, to assist 2 people on a 20ft cruiser that had suffered engine failure off Terryglass Bay.

The two people on board were safe and unharmed and wearing lifejackets.

Christine O’Malley says that if you do get into difficulty dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.