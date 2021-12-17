Revamped Nenagh cinema to reopen today

Nenagh’s Omniplex Cinema reopens this afternoon for the first time since the pandemic hit our shores.

After an enforced closure for much of the pandemic, the Summerhill cinema has been undergoing a major renovation in recent months, including the installation of some sofa bed seating at its main screen.

The cinema reopens to the public today with multiple screenings of the new Spiderman movie, No Way Home.

Omniplex Cinemas announced the purchase of the Nenagh cinema from the Gleeson family in January 2020.