Restrictions at Limerick maternity hospital following Covid outbreak

Access to the maternity hospital in Limerick has been temporarily restricted for partners due to a Covid outbreak.

Nominated support partners will be limited to one two-hour slot per day between 2pm and 8pm.

These slots will be co-ordinated at ward level by our staff, who will link directly with service users and nominated support partners.

An online system is available for partners to complete a Covid 19 questionnaire and they are encouraged to consider taking an antigen test at home before coming to University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

Additional access for inpatients on compassionate grounds will be assessed on a case-by-case basis where these restrictions are causing considerable distress.

These temporary new restrictions affect our inpatient wards only and nominated support partners continue to be permitted access to the following areas in UMHL, regardless of vaccination status, once a COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature screening has been completed at the hospital reception:

Labour Ward: throughout labour and delivery

Theatre: including elective and emergency C-Section

NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) / HDU (High Dependency Unit): designated time slots for fathers/parents of babies

EPAU (Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit)

Emergency high risk admissions

12-Week Scan

Anomaly Scan

Nominated support partners are asked not to access the hospital if they have symptoms of Covid 19.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared on an inpatient ward on December 28th after a number of patients tested positive.

However, as a precautionary measure, the hospital are introducing these access restrictions to all inpatient wards.

The restrictions are being introduced at a time of high community transmission, which is affecting patients and staff.

The hospital expect to admit a number of women who have tested positive in the coming days and Covid-19 related staff absences are increasing across the health service.

An outbreak control team has been established and the hospital wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading.

These temporary restrictions will be reviewed on a continuing basis and the hospital will issue a further update in the coming days.

Staff at UMHL will continue to engage with patients and their partners to ensure they are informed of any changes around access for partners/nominated support persons.