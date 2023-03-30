Work set to commence on the entrance of the cemetery in Clonmel

At a recent meeting of the Clonmel Borough the District Engineer apologised for the delays when it came to development of the entrance by the car park at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

There has now been €30,000 allocated to the project which will see it resemble the existing entrance on the Waterford road.

Questions were raised over whether or not this was enough to fund the works, however councillors were assured that this was the appropriate allocation.

Mayor of Clonmel Pat English says he is glad to see the work progressing with plans for it to go to tender shortly.

“The latest is that the funding is there to provide entrance gates to the rear with walls either side of it similar to the front and expansion of the existing graveyard. There is expansion down there for a number of years but when that time comes or near enough that time comes they will have to be looking for another cemetery. They will an alternative way when they are building the gates and they are talking about tenders in shortly and works will be carried out in the summer time.”