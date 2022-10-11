Spiralling energy costs may impact on local churches

A local priest says churches will have to close their doors if energy-cost support isn’t made available.

Fr Michael Toomey, Parish Priest Administrator in Ardfinnan, Newcastle and Fourmilewater, says all the parishes he runs are completely self-sufficient.

He says they rely solely on the kindness of the community for any projects the parishes require.

This comes following the Catholic Bishops’ plea for the government to help with skyrocketing heating costs as churches and parish halls face the possibility of “drastic closures”.

Fr. Toomey told Tipp Today it’s not as simple as seeking help from the Vatican.

“Like any kind of organisation, like any kind of community, if you want something to work, you’re going to have to support it. If I don’t have money to pay the bills at the end of the day, I can’t ring the Vatican and say, “Can I have some money?” That’s not how it works.

“We have to manage it ourselves. I think the Bishops were just highlighting the fact that there are many parishes up and down the country who cannot continue the way it is at the moment for various reasons, and they will have to close.”

He added that the Clonmel Friary is a perfect example of the practicalities churches face in order to remain open.

While the Friary is to close due to dwindling numbers in vocation, Fr. Toomey believes it still shines a light on the challenges churches and parish halls face.

He says if there aren’t masses happening, there isn’t a chance for the Friary.

“I’ve spoken to a number of people and councillors of ideas to keep it open. But the first thing is the cost. If there’s no mass, there’s no money coming in because there’s no collection. So how do you pay the lights, the heat, the insurance, all the practical things that are there?

“Now, the Franciscan Friars have their own provincial, they make the decisions about what is happening and, while there’s a lot of goof talk and a lot of good will to try and keep the friary open, and 100% I will back any idea if we can do it, we have to wait until the provincials make their own decision. They’re just the practicalities of where we are at the moment.”