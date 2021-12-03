Public opinion sought on Confraternity Hall and Premier Hall in Thurles

The Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly is looking for ideas from the public to help keep two community halls in Thurles financially viable.

A sub-committee has been set up to explore ways of attracting investment to maintain the Confraternity Hall and Premier Hall, and also suggestions for future use which can also generate revenue.

The buildings are seen as unsustainable in their present form, and written submissions can be made to the Archdiocese office in Thurles.

Tom Barry is Chair of the sub-committee.

“Both halls have been under used for a number of years and that’s notwithstanding that they fulfilled important functions on the Thurles social scene over many years.

“So now I suppose they’re beginning to show signs of wear and tear and we’re reviewing the long term future for both halls at the request of Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly.”