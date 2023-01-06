Negotiations underway in relation to future use of Clonmel Friary

The Franciscan Order has officially withdrawn from Clonmel after more than 750 years in the town.

The Friary on Abbey Street was full for a Mass of Thanksgiving and Farewell today.

A statement issued by the Franciscans say they have received a number of inquiries and suggestions about the future use of the building.

An agreement is being finalised with one of these groups with an announcement to be made within a few weeks.

At this stage the Order say that the property is not being sold.

Addressing the congregation Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan paid tribute to the dedication of the Franciscans in Clonmel.

“Clonmel will be the poorer for your going but the richer for you having been here

“It will be up to the people of Clonmel and its environs to keep this prayerful Friary church open and used by all. Especially the young so that people can come here to pray, to find quiet and solace and consolation in Gods presence in an increasingly confused world.”