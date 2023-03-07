Meetings planned to discuss Killaloe Diocese

Conversations surrounding the future of pastoral areas in parts of Tipperary will take place throughout the month.

The Killaloe Diocese has scheduled meetings to discuss the future of the diocese and the challenges currently being experienced within it.

It began with talks late last month for pastoral councils in the Tipperary, Offaly, and Laois sides of the diocese, and this month’s focus will be on the Tipperary and Clare areas.

The Killaloe Diocese hopes these discussions promote a positive way forward across the diocese during what they described as “dramatic change” happening in the church.

Pastoral Area: Inis Cathaigh

When: Wednesday March 9th, 2023 at 7.30pm

Venue: TBC

Pastoral Area: Cronan

When: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at 7.30pm

Venue: TBC

Pastoral Area: Imeall Bóirne

When: Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 at 7.30pm

Venue: TBC

Pastoral Area: Odhrán

When: Wednesday, March 20th, 2023 at 7.30pm

Venue: Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh

Pastoral Area: Tradaree

When: Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 at 7.30pm

Venue: Inn at Dromoland

Pastoral Area: Críocha Callan

When: Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 at 7.30pm

Venue: TBC

Pastoral Area: Ceantar na Lochanna

When: Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at 7.30pm

Venue: TBC

Pastoral Area: Cois Fharraige

When: Monday, March 27th, 2023 at 7.30pm

Venue: TBC

Pastoral Area: Ollatrim

When: Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at 7.30pm

Venue: Obama Plaza

Pastoral Area: Scáth na Sionnaine

When: Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 at 7.30pm

Venue: TBC

Pastoral Area: Cois Deirge

When: Thursday, March 30th, 2023 at 8pm

Venue: Borrisokane Community Centre