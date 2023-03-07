Meetings planned to discuss Killaloe Diocese

Conversations surrounding the future of pastoral areas in parts of Tipperary will take place throughout the month.
The Killaloe Diocese has scheduled meetings to discuss the future of the diocese and the challenges currently being experienced within it.
It began with talks late last month for pastoral councils in the Tipperary, Offaly, and Laois sides of the diocese, and this month’s focus will be on the Tipperary and Clare areas.
The Killaloe Diocese hopes these discussions promote a positive way forward across the diocese during what they described as “dramatic change” happening in the church.
Pastoral Area: Inis Cathaigh
When: Wednesday March 9th, 2023 at 7.30pm
Venue: TBC
Pastoral Area: Cronan
When: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at 7.30pm
Venue: TBC
Pastoral Area: Imeall Bóirne
When: Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 at 7.30pm
Venue: TBC
Pastoral Area: Odhrán
When: Wednesday, March 20th, 2023 at 7.30pm
Venue: Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh
Pastoral Area: Tradaree
When: Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 at 7.30pm
Venue: Inn at Dromoland
Pastoral Area: Críocha Callan
When: Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 at 7.30pm
Venue: TBC
Pastoral Area: Ceantar na Lochanna
When: Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at 7.30pm
Venue: TBC
Pastoral Area: Cois Fharraige
When: Monday, March 27th, 2023 at 7.30pm
Venue: TBC
Pastoral Area: Ollatrim
When: Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at 7.30pm
Venue: Obama Plaza
Pastoral Area: Scáth na Sionnaine
When: Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 at 7.30pm
Venue: TBC
Pastoral Area: Cois Deirge
When: Thursday, March 30th, 2023 at 8pm
Venue: Borrisokane Community Centre