Franciscan Friars to end centuries old link with Clonmel this week

Mass will be celebrated for the last time this week at the Friary in Clonmel.

The Franciscans said the decision to close the historic church was due to a lack of vocations and aging Friars.

They have been central to Clonmel for over 750 years having been on Abbey Street since 1269.

The final Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 11.30.

Local Councillor Richie Molloy says the Franciscans will leave a great legacy.

“It will be a kind of sad day. I know the Mayor and as Councillors we’ve been invited formally to the occasion.

“But just once again to thank the Franciscans for the huge service they’ve given the people of Clonmel and surrounding areas for hundreds of years at this stage.

“I think it’ll be a very special Mass on Friday and you’d be encouraging as many people as possible to attend the occasion.”