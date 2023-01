It’s the end of an era in Tipperary today as the Franciscan Friars bid farewell to Clonmel.

The order is leaving the town having had a presence there for over 750 years.

The Franciscans said the decision to close the historic Friary on Abbey Street was due to a lack of vocations and aging Friars.

They will celebrate their final Mass in Clonmel at 11.30 this morning.