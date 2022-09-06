Fall in vocations behind closure of Clonmel Friary

The Friary in Clonmel will close its doors early next year after 753 years in the town.

Fr. Aidan McGrath, Minister Provincial of the Irish Franciscan Order, issued a statement which confirmed that the church, which has been central to the town since 1269, would no longer be operational as of January 6, 2023

The decision to close the church was based on a lack of vocations and aging friars.

Local Councillor Siobhan Ambrose told Tipp FM that it’s a sad day for the people of Clonmel and surrounding areas and thanked the Friars and their staff for their commitment.

“Today, in acknowledging the sadness that the Friary is going to close, I also want to thank the Friars for their spiritual guidance and commitment to the people of Clonmel and the surrounding areas for the last 753 years, and I also want to acknowledge the staff and to thank them, past and present, because, naturally, with today’s announcement, it’s a big shock and a sad day as well.”

Engagements are being made to see if Tipperary County Council can take over the Friary in Clonmel when it closes its doors in January next year.

The Fianna Fáil representative told Tipp FM that she has already begun discussions with the local authority about repurposing the building.

“I have commenced engagements with our own council to see if we would be in a position to start engaging with the Friars to see as to whether Tipperary County Council would possibly be able to take over that building, just to look at it for future uses. I’d have a few ideas in my head, but that’s for another day. It would be great if we could take it over and breathe new life into it”