Archbishop of Cashel & Emly hoping for peace in 2023

The Archbishop of Cashel & Emly is hoping that 2023 will bring peace.

Kieran O’Reilly is also urging the people of Tipperary to become peacemakers themselves.

While the war in Ukraine has dominated news across Europe Archbishop O’Reilly says there are many other areas in the world suffering such conflict.

“The war in the Horn of Africa, the war in the Congo in Africa and in many other places where there is war at this time. As we know war is a situation where it is the innocent, the children, the elderly, the women who most suffer.

“So let us commit ourselves in our own hearts to being agents of peace throughout 2023. That we will truly be peacemakers in all that we do ourselves.”