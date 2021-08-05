Anti-social behaviour at Cashel graveyard a huge concern for locals

It’s claimed people in Cashel are choosing not to bury loved ones in the local cemetery due to ant-social behaviour.

Councillor Declan Burgess is calling for a review of the bye-laws for cemeteries due to the ongoing problems at St Cormac’s Cemetery in the town.

The Fine Gael representative is calling for more action from Tipperary County Council and Gardaí to tackle the problem.

He says the situation has gotten out of hand and he himself felt intimidated during a visit to loved ones graves in the cemetery.

“We have a situation where it’s a kind of a lawless cemetery. There are parties there on a weekly basis with cans broken out and music – very intimidating for people.”

I was up there visiting and I was left intimidated. There was a million and one questions – why I was there and what was I doing.”

“We have a situation in Cashel where we have local people – local families – looking to be buried elsewhere because of it and that’s a sad state of affairs to be in.”