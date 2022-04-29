Registration for RNLI Lough Derg ‘Lap the Lake’ closes today

Registration for the RNLI Lough Derg Fundraiser ‘Lap the Lake’ closes today.

The event is the most major undertaking that the local group has done to date and it will see cyclist travel a 130km route around Lough Derg.

It will pass through counties Tipperary, Clare and Galway before finishing with a BBQ and celebration at the Lifeboat Station at Lough Derg Yacht Club in Drominee.

There is still time to apply with the registration closing later today.

Elenor Hooker is the Home and Press Officer for the RNLI and she explained to Tipp FM why events like this are so important:

“There’s a lot of demand from various charities for support but this is really important. ”

” I see and I know that there are people walking around today who wouldn’t be there if we hadn’t been there to rescue them.”

” we’re on call seven days a week every day of the year.”

For all details including on how to register please see the Eventbrite page.