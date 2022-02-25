An Post urged to do something with old Thurles post office

An Post are being urged to do something with the old post office in Thurles, which hasn’t been open since 2019.

Councillor Jim Ryan told Thurles Municipal District councillors that a promise was made to use the building after the post office closed.

They shut their doors for the last time in September 2019, but nothing has happened since.

Councillor Ryan told Tipp FM that he’s hopeful that once the planning department engage with An Post, that there might be some progress

“At the time when An Post were moving from the Square to the shopping centre, they did give a commitment that they would do something with the premises in Liberty Square, that they wouldn’t leave it idle or let it fall into disrepair, but unfortunately that’s exactly what’s after happening.

“There’s no For Sale sign up on it, there’s no For Lease sign up, there’s no development taking place.

“So, I’ve asked the council to engage with An Post, to see what their future plans are, I got a positive response from the planning section, they said they would indeed engage with them if a pre-planning application came in, so hopefully with the pressure coming on from the council, something might happen with that old building.”