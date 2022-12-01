Milford Care Centre holding annual fundraiser this weekend

A charity supporting those with life limiting conditions in North Tipp is holding their annual fundraiser this weekend.

Milford Care Centre provides everything from inpatient care to community and day care services for individuals and their families to improve their quality of life.

After a recent surge in requests for community services due to Covid they are hoping people will support them this Sunday at 4pm at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, in Castletroy for their Light up a Memory ceremony.

Speaking to Tipp FM CEO Mary O’Brien said the event will also be available online and outlined what they are asking people to do this weekend.

“It’s in our 24th year and we have our light up a memory tree and what we ask people to do is to support us by making a memory and remembering someone who is important to them their life and their legacy and join us in a community of kindness support and celebration by sponsoring a light.”

She told Tipp FM how people can get involved and contribute.

“Each light costs €5 and it shines throughout the festive season …and they can sponsor by going onto www.milfordcarecentre.ie “