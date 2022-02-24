Fight the Pipe group says Shannon pipeline still doesn’t make sense

Comments from Environment Minister Eamon Ryan in relation to the Shannon Pipeline have been welcomed by the Fight the Pipe group.

The Green Party leader questioned the logic of bringing water from the Shannon to Dublin saying it might make more sense to bring industry to the water rather than the other way around.

The plan at the moment is to extract millions of litres of water every day from the Shannon at the Parteen Basin and pipe it to Dublin to bolster the leaking supply there.

Speaking on Tipp Today Liam Minihan from the Fight the Pipe Group was adamant that it makes no sense to bring water to Dublin.

“If you take that water from the Shannon to Dublin you’re going to have no potential for growth down here.

“He’s on the button – you can’t do it. It’s not just green principles.

Every TD in Tipperary, every TD in Clare and Limerick couldn’t possibly vote to take any future potential for growth out of Tipperary, Clare and Limerick and send it to Dublin.

“It just doesn’t make logical sense no matter what legislation is there.”