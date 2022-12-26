Fethard water supply out until at least Tuesday evening

Irish Water say it will be 7pm tomorrow evening before works are complete at the Fethard treatment plant.

As a result there are likely to be supply disruption in Cloneen, Mullinahone, Drangan, Killenaule, Moyglass, Ballinure, Ballynonty, Glengoole, Gortnahoe, Fethard and surrounding areas.

An alternative water supply will be available at the following locations:

Tankers are in place in Cloneen, at the school in Drangan and at the GAA field in Mullinahone Village

There are two tankers in Killenaule – one on the Cashel Road and another at the primary school

Intermediate bulk containers are available in Gortnahoe, Ballysloe, Glengoole, Ballynonty and Moyglass.