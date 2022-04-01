Family syndicate claim €30.9 million Tipperary lotto win

The holders of a Tipperary bought Lotto ticket which is now worth nearly €31 million have come forward.

The winning ticket in the February 11th draw was purchased at Larkin’s service station in Ballina.

A Clare family syndicate walked into Lotto headquarters this week to claim their jackpot of €30,928,078.

The family admitted that there was a mix of excitement, shock and delight following the days and weeks after the life-altering draw.

However they didn’t realise their good luck immediately as it was two days before they checked the ticket.