Banner visitor scoops half a million from Tipp lotto purchase

A lottery scratch card purchased in Tipperary has won its owner half a million Euro.

The €20 All Cash Extravaganza scratch card was bought at the Spar Shop and Save in Portroe by a Clare person passing through the Premier County.

The lucky winner said they initially thought they had won €5,000 after scratching off the panels which they were delighted with. After looking at it again they thought it was €50,000 before eventually realising they had just won €500,000.

“I was in total shock and probably sat there looking at the scratch card in disbelief for about five minutes.”

The lucky winner is going to think carefully about what to do before making any big plans: “I won’t be rushing out to spend it just yet. I am going to take my time and plan what we should do – I never expected to win an amount like this so as you can imagine, I’m still taking the news in. It’s all quite surreal!”