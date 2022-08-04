22nd annual Tour de Munster rolls into Tipperary

The annual Tour de Munster fundraiser for local branches of Down Syndrome Ireland will be making its way through the Premier County today.

The event will take in every county in the province over the next four days.

The cyclists will depart from City Hall in Cork this morning and make their way towards the Comeragh Mountains and the climb of the Vee.

After a pasta and pastries stop in Clogheen shortly after 1pm hosted by the Tipperary branch of DSI the riders will head for Cahir, Tipp Town and lunch at Ballykisteen Hotel after 130 kilometres.

Then it’s onto the home stretch for Day 1 taking in King John’s Castle in Limerick and ending at the Lakeside Hotel Killaloe. Joining them this year are former World No 1 cyclist Sean Kelly and Olympic and World Champion rower Gary O’Donovan.

Organiser Paul Sheridan told Tipp FM this morning how he feels privileged to be involved.

“Huge friendships have developed. I’ve seen little babies grow into teenagers and I’ve seen teenagers grow into adults.

“People need three things to be happy – something to do, something to look forward to and someone to love. With the Tour de Munster we certainly have something to do with the fundraising (for Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland), for half the year we have it to look forward to – for the other half we have it to look back on.

“And the someone to love – in the Down Syndrome community you will find many people to love. So we should be very happy people.”