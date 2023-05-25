Reduction in local complaints to Children’s Ombudsman

Fewer complaints from Tipperary went to the Ombudsman for Children’s Office in 2022 than in ’21.

Falling Behind; the Office’s Annual Report for last year reveals Ireland is starting to lag when it comes to children’s rights.

The OCO deals with complaints about services for children and is an alternative to court for those who are not happy with responses they have received from government departments and public services.

There were 1,812 complaints overall to the Ombudsman last year with 18 coming directly from Tipperary which is down slightly on the 2021 figure of 21.

The premier county accounts for 1% of all complaints in the country, with a similar figures seen in five of the bordering counties with the exception of Limerick, Cork, and Galway.

Commenting on the publication the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, said it is important that children and families in Tipperary know the OCO is there if people need help or advice or have complained about a service and are not happy with the response.