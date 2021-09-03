Red C poll: Vast majority of Tipp Town businesses in favour of traffic removal

The vast majority of businesses in Tipperary Town are in favour of traffic being diverted away from the town.

A Red C poll commissioned by the local Chamber of Commerce and the Heritage Council shows 85% of business owners want the N24 traffic taken out of the west Tipp town.

Other key issues highlighted in the opinion poll include the lack of investment and derelict buildings.

Local Councillor Anne Marie Ryan is a member of the Tipperary Town Revitalistion Task Force.

She told Tipp FM News that when asked if people would support diversion of traffic away from the town, the answer was very indicative of people’s feelings.

“About 85 percent of the businesses that were surveyed said they would support the N24 traffic being diverted around the town. And if you dig down deeper, a lot of businesses are saying that the traffic is severely impacting on their businesses, and it is.

“I don’t know when was the last time you were going through Tipperary Town, but it’s very difficult at the moment. There are lots of different results in the survey, but traffic is one of the big ones of course in having a negative impact on town centre regeneration.”