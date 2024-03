There were a record number of home commencements in Tipperary for the first two months this year.

The Department of Housing has published its monthly data on the number of Commencement Notices for February.

In the first two months of 2024 they say building has gotten underway for 60 new homes in Tipperary – nearly three times the 21 registered for the same time last year.

The Department says it’s a new record for the period since they started counting in 2015.