Range of outpatient appointments resume at Tipperary University Hospital

Management at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel says it’s making progress in getting services back up and running following last month’s cyber attack.

Among the appointments operating as normal now are the Outpatient Clinic, Cardiac Diagnostic Outpatient, Physiotherapy Outpatient, Specialist Nurse, and Elective Surgery.

Those attending the Emergency Department are warned to continue expecting delays if in need of non-urgent care.

Hospitals are continuing to slowly rebuild their services following the HSE cyber attack on May 14th.

Full statement from Tipperary University Hospital:

The ongoing cyber-attack on the HSE’s IT system has caused significant challenges to Tipp UH ability to deliver normal services however much progress has been made and the following services are now operating as normal:

Services operating:

· Outpatient Clinic

· Cardiac Diagnostic Outpatients appointment

· Physiotherapy Outpatient Appointments

· Podiatry Outpatient Appointments

· Specialist Nurse appointments

· Maternity Inpatient and Outpatient Services to include Antenatal clinic, booking appointments and anomaly scans continue. Any queries regarding Maternity services please contact the following number 087 1670274

· Elective surgery -Endoscopy (patient will be contacted to attend)

· Emergency Department expect delays for patients who need non urgent care

· Laboratory services

· Outpatient Radiology procedures,

· General X-Rays

· General Ultrasound

· Gynaecology Ultrasounds

· CTs