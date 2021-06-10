Rachel Blackmore to be Honoured at Civic Reception

Tipperary County Council will host a virtual Civic Reception to honour jockey Rachael Blackmore next Tuesday night.

The Killenaule woman has become a household name this year after winning the leading jockey award at Cheltenham, and following it up with a win in the Aintree Grand National.

It’s the second such Civic Reception honouring Tipp’s sporting heroes since last month, when Tipperary’s senior football team was honoured for their historic Munster final win last year.

The event will be recorded on Tuesday night, to become available to view online the following day.