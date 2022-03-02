Rachael Blackmore to feature on stamp

Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore is among the women in sport being celebrated by An Post with their new collection of stamps.

The Tipperary rider became the first female to win the Grand National at Aintree and was the leading rider at Cheltenham last year.

She also won RTE Sportsperson of the Year, The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportsperson of the Year and BBC’s World Sports Star of the Year in 2021.

The other five stamps in the collection will feature boxers Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor, the Ireland Women’s Hockey Team, paralympian swimmer Ellen Keane and Sonia O’Sullivan.

Designed by Dublin studio, Unthink, the stamps are a bold design, multi-coloured on metallic silver. Each athlete’s name appears in large font, behind a powerful sporting moment, captured by sports photo journalists from Irish agencies Inpho and Sportsfile and for Getty Images.

Speaking at the unveiling of the stamps with members of the Irish Hockey Team at the GPO, Hildegard Naughton, Minister of State at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications said:

“These stamps celebrate of the achievements of Irish women in sport – not just here in Ireland but on a world stage. It is especially fitting that these stamps will be issued by An Post ahead of International Women’s Day, which takes places this year on Tuesday, 8th March.

“It is only right and proper that we celebrate the success of Irish women in sport and what better time to do it than to mark International Women’s Day. I for one have the utmost respect for the Irish women in sport who are key role models to young girls the length and breadth of the country. They demonstrate how strength, resilience and determination can pay off when you, or your team, set a goal and strive to achieve it. We have a lot to be proud of in Ireland when it comes to our female athletes who have led the way for women in sport on the global stage. Long may it last and here’s to boundless success for future generations of Irish women and girls.”

An Post has previously issued stamps marking the achievements of pioneering Irish women and women in literature, while future stamps will feature more sportswomen and mark the success, contribution and resilience of women across Irish society.

There have been a number of historic breakthroughs in women’s sport recently. In Ireland this includes Leona Maguire’s win on the LPGA Tour; double history-making referee Maggie Farrelly on becoming the first woman to referee in the Allianz Football League and Liverpool FC Women’s Captain, Niamh Fahey making her 100th appearance for the Republic of Ireland, joining only three other women in Ireland’s Centurion Club.

Globally we have also seen huge progress made by the US Women’s National Soccer Team on closing the gender pay gap within their sport.