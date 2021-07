Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating the theft of a quad bike which occurred yesterday.

The theft was from a yard on the Convent Road in Clonmel between 1:45 pm and 5pm.

The quad bike is described as red and black and is a 2011 model, Ozark brand.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Clonmel on 052-6177640