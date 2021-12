A quad bike and racing bike have been stolen in a burglary in Carrick-on-Suir.

A home garage at Tinvane was targeted overnight at some time between Tuesday night and yesterday morning.

Gardaí say that a blue KXD 125 farm quad bike was stolen, along with a red Victus racing bike.

Anybody who noticed suspicious activity, or may have information, is asked to contact Gardaí in Clonmel or Carrick-on-Suir.

The public are also being warned to look out for these items being available for re-sale.