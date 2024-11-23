LISTEN
Solid Gold Saturday with Andrew Looby

Public urged to reach out as Gambling awareness week comes to a close

As Gambling Awareness Week nears its end on the 24th , the public are urged to stay informed about the risks of gambling.

The week, which has focused on promoting responsible habits, aims to reduce harm and provide resources for those in need.

Figures show 3.3% of the population struggles with a gambling addiciton, with males aged 25-34 most affected

Dylan Johnstone of the Silver Arch Family Resource centre emphasises that support is available year-round. and its always a good time to reach out.

The helpline can be reached on 083 016 7442 or the Family resource centre can be reached on 067 31800

