Public urged to have their say on strategy for Tipp Town

The Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force us encouraging the public to have their say on the strategy for the town.

The plan contains a number of project proposals, which aim to improve employment, tourism and recreation.

Project Manager, Michael Begley told Tipp Today that they would really appreciate any feedback and they hope people get involved in the plans for the town’s transformation.

“There’s 89 actions identified that we believe can regenerate and revitalise the town over the coming years.

“So, what we’re looking to do now is to consult with the community again, just to get their views and ideas and opinions.

“What we’ve done to accompany the plan is developed a project map, I don’t know if you saw that or not, but we tried to highlight and illustrate the key actions to be delivered over the next five to ten years.

“Just to show people a quick snapshot of what we’re intending to do.”

He added that while people have already been involved in this plan, this consultation allows them to be involved in the final plans, which will affect funding applications and the blueprint for Tipp Town.

The plan can be viewed online at https://tipptownrevitalisation.ie/ or people can call into the office on Bridge Street in Tipp Town.