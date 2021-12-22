Public urged to engage with plans for Cashel developments

A Cashel Sinn Féin activist is urging those affected by the plans for Cashel to have their say in the public consultation phase.

The public realm and signage strategy plans are open to consultation until January 5th and they can be viewed online (here) or at Cashel Library.

Michelle Lawrence told Tipp Today that she believes that many of those who will be affected by the plans are unaware of how they might be impacted.

She said it will affect people going into their homes and also accessing back entrances to businesses.

“Actually all of those phases (1-3) have the closure of the Back of the Pipes.

“The Back of the Pipes leads to Chapel Lane, Dominic Street, Moore Lane and of course the Rock of Cashel from the Main Street of Cashel.

“So, in each phase, one, two and three, it has the closure of this street, to pedestrianise the Back of the Pipes.

“That means that there will no longer be access to Chapel Lane, Dominic Street and Moore Lane from the Main Street of Cashel, so all traffic would have to travel by the Rock of Cashel.”

She added that Sinn Féin are putting in a proposal to make Dominic Street one way, which would keep the street open for access and also allow for deliveries to continue as they are, while not disrupting the flow of traffic through the town.