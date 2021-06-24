Public urged to only attend Clonmel hospital for emergencies

Management at Tipperary University Hospital are reiterating their public plea today that people only attend the A&E in the case of a genuine emergency.

The Clonmel hospital has experienced a rise in ED activity for much of this week, with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs.

People are being asked to consider contacting your GP or Caredoc out-of-hours services in the first instance, where possible.

INMO figures today show there are 15 people on trolleys in Clonmel, and 47 in University Hospital Limerick.