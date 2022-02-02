Public consultation on Shannon pipeline continues

People are being given the opportunity to question Irish Water about controversial plans for the future of water services in the east and midlands.

The draft Regional Water Resources Plan is currently out for a three month public consultation, seeking to provide a more secure water supply for the region for the next 25 years.

This plan includes the controversial Shannon pipeline, which aims to pump water from Parteen Basin in north Tipp to Dublin.

Public Webinars are being held today, tomorrow, next Monday and Tuesday to provide information and allow opportunities to pose questions.

To reserve a place on the public webinar, click on the following link: https://freebusy.io/[email protected]/rwrpem

A 13-week statutory public consultation will continue to run until 14 March 2022.

Submissions can be made by post or email by 14 March 2022.

Email: [email protected]

Post: National Water Resources Plan, Irish Water, PO Box 13216, Glenageary, Co. Dublin

All submissions will be taken into consideration and responses to the issues raised will be summarised in a Consultation Report which will be published on www.water.ie/nwrp