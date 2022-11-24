Public asked for opinions on improvement plans for West Tipp amenity

Members of the public are asked their opinion on plans for the improvement of a public amenity in West Tipp.

The Tipperary Hills in Tipp Town is the latest area to be awarded funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Plans for the area are now on display on the Tipperary County Council website or in the council offices on the Rosanna Road in Tipperary Town.

Dave Ryan Landscape Architects were commissioned to come up with plans to make the area more accessible and user friendly for all.

People have until December 5th to voice their opinions.