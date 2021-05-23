PSNI renew appeal for missing boys from Northern Ireland who could be in Tipperary

The PSNI have made a fresh appeal for help in finding two missing boys from the North who could be in Tipperary.

The boys, eight-year-old Fabricio Horvath and his five-year-old brother Patrick were last seen getting into a black Ford in the Limestrone Road area of Belfast, at around 6pm on the evening of Friday the 14th of May.

It is believed both boys may currently be or have been in the North Tipperary area.

A Black Ford Kuga with the reg GGZ5425 and a Silver Peugeot 407 with the reg IHZ8298 could be connected to this appeal.

Both boys are dark haired – Patrick, was wearing light-coloured bottoms and a top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504-25100.