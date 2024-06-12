Protests expected to continue in Clonmel

Protests are expected to continue today as work progresses at the planned site of a modular village for Ukrainian refugees in Clonmel.

A man in his 20s was arrested yesterday during a face-off between a small band of protestors and a large contingent of Gardai as heavy machinery arrived to resume the ground work at the HSE-owned land on the Heywood Road.

A Garda car also had its tyres slashed in what Gardai say was a separate incident.

It’s the third vandalism attack in the area – A number of diggers, and a security lights and camera unit, had previously been set on fire and a security guard was also hospitalised after being assaulted.

The OPW who are overseeing the construction have confirmed again that the plan is to install 82 modular houses for Ukrainian refugees and that there are no plans to house asylum seekers in the area.