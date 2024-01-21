Protestors remain defiant as Government comes under pressure to act

Protests will continue in Roscrea at least until the government unveils the package of supports it has promised for the town.

That’s according to a local independent councillor who says their campaign has gotten stronger over the past ten days.

Angry residents have been maintaining a protest at the Racket Hall since the 11th of January when it emerged that the Department of Integration was taking over the hotel to house families of asylum seekers.

Yesterday a demonstration on Castle St in the town is estimated to have attracted the largest crowd yet.

Independent Cllr Shane Lee says the government will have to follow through with its promises before the campaign will consider stepping down it’s activities.