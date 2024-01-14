Protestors remain adamant that blockade will be maintained

The blockade of the Racket Hall hotel in Roscrea will be maintained 24-7 until a solution is found.

That’s according to Independent local councillor Shane Lee.

The Department of Integration has signed a contract to house up to 160 people for the next year.

The first families were due to be moved in this weekend but they have yet to arrive.

About 300 people attended a demonstration in the town yesterday.

Lee says that international protection applicants have not been allowed to move in and they won’t be allowed to move in.