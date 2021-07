Proposals for a major solar development in West Tipperary have been lodged with the local authority.

UK based Renewable Energy Systems Ltd is the company behind the plans for Rathduff near Thomastown.

The application before Tipperary County Council is seeking permission for a period of five years to construct and complete the Solar PV Energy Development on a near 43 hectare site.

If approved it would operate for 35 years.

A decision is due from planning officials in early September.