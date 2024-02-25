Proposals being considered for major solar PV Energy Development outside Nenagh

Planning officials are considering proposals for a major solar PV Energy Development near Nenagh.

An application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for the solar farm on a near 200 acre site over 23 fields at Ballinaclough approximately 3 kilometres to the south of the town.

Renewable Energy Systems Ltd – who have their headquarters in the UK – is the company behind the proposals.

They are seeking a 10-year planning permission to construct and complete the development while the solar farm would be operational for 40 years.

If approved the proposed development will be capable of generating enough renewable energy to generate enough electricity to power in the region of 11,700 homes per year.

A decision is due by April 2nd.