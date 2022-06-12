Progress made on the Suir Island Masterplan in Clonmel

By
Sheila Naughton
-
Photo from Tipperary County Council website via canva.com.

Progress has been made on the Suir Island Masterplan in Clonmel.

Site investigations have been completed for the development of Suir Island as a recreational amenity park.

In a recent report members of the Clonmel MD were told the TII would need to issue approval before a submission to An Bord Pleanála on the scheme.

This submission is set to be made in mid-June once documents are approved by councillors and TII.

Consultants for the project are currently preparing for the proposed Part 8 planning permission to allow the development to begin.