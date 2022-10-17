Progress on Clonmel CCTV system expected by December

It is hoped that there will be progress on the Clonmel CCTV system by December.

The plans, which will see 86 cameras around the town in total, has been in the pipeline for years but finally it will go forward to the national advisory committee.

At the October meeting of the Joint Policing Committee it was announced that the Borrisokane,Fethard, and Littleton CCTC schemes had received approval following a meeting in Dublin earlier in the month.

Attention now turns to Clonmel where plans for 52 new cameras, and the operation of the 34 existing cameras will be pushed forward over the coming months.

Councillor Richie Molloy said after years of talk members of the community need to see action rather than promises when it comes to the local system.

He was assured that the council working with consultants on the project which will cost in the region of €250,000 in the hope of submitting plans to the national advisory committee by December.

The district will partially fund the scheme with a number of funding streams also available.

While the plan may have to be split into phases, the council plan to prioritise the town centre, Kickham and the Haywood Road before moving on in phase 2 to areas like the Suir Road.

Once the advisory committee has passed the plans there will be a public consultation, tender process, and the need for funding before the cameras are operational.