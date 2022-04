PRISM as part of Spraoi is kicking off in Clonmel tonight.

Spraoi Street Arts Company have brough the unique performance tp the town for three performances only from today until Sunday .

There will be live dance, music, and contemporary circus performance.

The old parade-ground at Kickham Barracks will transform into an imaginative space where the audience and performers will come together.

This PRISM performance is unique to Clonmel and is available to book online.