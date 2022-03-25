Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall set to arrive in Cahir and Cashel

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will be arriving to Cahir and Cashel today, as part of the British Royal visit.

Their tour will take in Cahir Castle and the Rock of Cashel, as well as meeting with various community groups.

Tipp FM’s Sheila Naughton is in Cahir this morning.

“The scene is set for the arrival of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in Tipperary today.

“From before 6am this morning, there were Gardaí all over the streets of Cahir, the Tidy Town committee members were out making sure that all was in order, more road blocks are now in place and the Union Jack is being hung alongside the Irish flag on streets around the town.

“The plan for the first leg of the Tipperary tour is that both will arrive in Cahir at the farmer’s market, which has been set up since yesterday.

“They will then meet community groups, and members of the public.

“They will then say goodbye to Cahir and make their way to Cashel before they end their trip in Ireland.

“There is a lively calm here at the moment, but I would imagine that will change in the coming hours.”

