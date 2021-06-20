INTO presents Pride flag to a Tipperary National School

Teachers union, the INTO, has presented a Pride flag to a Tipperary national school as part of their efforts to ensure schools are inclusive spaces for all.

INTO President Joe McKeown visited St Mary’s National School in Templemore to present and raise the flag with students and staff.

The union says it’ll continue to be an unapologetic advocate for LGBT+ teachers and the right of a safe and inclusive education for all.

A survey conducted by the INTO last year found that the experiences of LGBT+ teachers in Irish schools were mixed, with some people concerned about the reaction of their boards of management and parents if they’re open about their sexuality.