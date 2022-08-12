Power and water to be restored in Cashel by this afternoon

Irish Water have said power and water will be restored in Cashel by this afternoon.

An interruption in the power supply has impacted production, resulting in some customers of the Springmount Golden Water Treatment Plant experiencing water loss or low pressure.

Around 5,000-10,000 customers could be affected, however crews on the scene are working to fix the power issue as soon as possible.

It could take several hours for the reservoir levels to rise and the regular water supply to reach its optimal levels after the electricity is restored and the water treatment plant starts operating once again.

Irish Water want to remind customers to be mindful of their water usage and to conserve water around their homes and businesses as the heatwave continues.