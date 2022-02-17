“Power outages, flying debris and fallen trees” expected in Tipperary as Storm Eunice approaches

Tipperary County council have issued a warning to the people of the county ahead of Storm Eunice.

The Premier County has been put under a status Orange Wind warning from 3am tomorrow morning until 11am.

Winds in the south of the county are expected to reach 75 kilometres per hour, whilst gusts of 60 kilometres per hour are expected in the north of the county.

Whilst there is no anticipation of flooding, Senior Executive Officer of Tipperary County Council’s Crisis Management Team Ger Walsh has this advice:

“It will be a fast moving storm coming in from the South West and moving up across Munster.

“From the Council’s perspective, all necessary arrangements are in place in advance of the event.

“All emergency repair crews and contractors are on stand by and ready to deal with any emergencies.

“We would advise the public to prepare for power outages tomorrow morning.

“Think of elderly neighbours that may need support if there is any outages.

“The greatest threat is more than likely going to be fallen trees and flying debris and households are urged to take precautions by securing all outdoor furniture and items such as trampolines, goal posts etc.”