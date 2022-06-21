Post-mortem to be carried out today on bodies found in Cloneen

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out in Waterford today on two bodies found in Cloneen yesterday.

Their bodies were found in a South tipp home yesterday afternoon.

A couple in their 70s may have been dead for up to a year before being discovered yesterday afternoon in Co Tipperary.

Their bodies were found at a house in Cloneen, between Fethard and Mullinahone – but no foul play is suspected.

The alarm was raised by local residents, who hadn’t seen the couple for a long time.

Dental records may be needed to formally identify the couple.

Gardai are keeping an open mind in their investigation.