Post Mortem Begins on Munster Final Loss

The post mortem begins this morning after Tipperary’s heartbreaking loss to Limerick in yesterdays Munster Final.

John Kiely’s side beat the Premier County on a scoreline of 2-29 to 3-21, despite trailing by 10 points at the break.

Kyle Hayes and Seamus Flanagan both found the back of the net for the All Ireland champions in the second half as Limerick secured a third Munster title in a row.

Some of the main talking points were a challenge from Aaronn Gillane which many thought should have been a red card and also Liam Sheedy’s reluctance to bring in subs.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the match, Tipp boss Liam Sheedy said they couldn’t recapture their initial momentum